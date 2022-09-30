Sutton's prediction: 4-1

For all the positivity about Manchester United's progress under Erik ten Hag, they are playing Manchester City - who are the best team in the country and by far the best team in Manchester.

We saw Arsenal create chances against United in their last league game, but they failed to take them.

If City play anywhere near as well as they can do, they will do the same - and they won't miss.

United could cause them problems on the counter-attack, but a more likely scenario is that they are going to get pumped.

Al's prediction: We have beaten City at Etihad Stadium a few times in the past couple of years, which suggests we've got a chance this time - but going there still fills me with a little bit of dread. We have a chance, though, and the way we will set up to hit them on the break is a way of getting at City, so I am going for a highly optimistic victory. 1-2

