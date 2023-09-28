Nicola Pearson, BBC Sport

"Chelsea have scored."

The message from both friends and rivals that likely lit up the phones of most Chelsea fans on Wednesday night after Nicolas Jackson scored the Blues' first and now only goal of September in their win over Brighton.

It has been a torrid month in front of goal for Mauricio Pochettino's side, despite the stats suggesting how much better they should have been doing on that front.

Jackson, like the rest of his team-mates, just has not been able to find that golden touch. It was not for the want of trying after coming away from games against Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth rueing chances someone of his quality should have put away.

But, against the Seagulls, he found his composure and coolly slotted in from Cole Palmer's pass inside the box just after half-time.

The forward thought he had doubled his and Chelsea's tally for the night and the month, but a marginal offside meant he just had to settle for the one.

Pochettino said it "must be" a turning point for the side and for Jackson it could be just the confidence boost he needs.

The 22-year-old has not been afraid to put in the hard yards for the team since joining in the summer, once again finding himself covering all areas of the pitch.