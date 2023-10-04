'Plenty to suggest Dundee's season can be about more than just avoiding drop'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee are currently ninth in the Premiership table having amassed seven points from their opening seven games.

You can slice and dice the statistics in various ways. They have only lost two games – at Celtic and St Mirren - and there is certainly no shame in that.

But on the flip side they have only won one match and are on a run of four without a victory, a sequence that includes three draws as well as that defeat at Parkhead.

However you want to look at it, what cannot be denied is the new kids on the Premiership block have acquitted themselves more than well.

The upcoming international break will again provide a welcome opportunity for manager Tony Docherty to take a step back and assess things.

Their pre-season objective will undoubtedly have been to simply to stay in the Premiership, but there is plenty to suggest Dundee’s campaign can be about more than just avoiding the drop.

They carry a scoring threat and a clean sheet last time out away to a Hibs side bristling with attacking talent showed the kind of defensive resoluteness required at this level.

So given the way the Dark Blues are playing, it appears to be only a matter of time before the number in the wins column starts to rise – and they will see this weekend’s visit of struggling Ross County as an opportunity to get another victory on the board.