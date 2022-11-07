Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin believes VAR contributed to the Scottish Premiership's goal-laden weekend as he hailed the entertainment levels in the top flight.

There were 29 goals in six matches, with all 12 teams finding the net on the same fixture card for the first time since August 2017.

Goodwin, whose team beat Hibs 4-1 on Friday and face Livingston in West Lothian on Tuesday, said: "Firstly, I think the product on the park is a good one.

A lot of teams have improved really, really well, there are some good players involved in games, and it's a very, very competitive league.

"From an entertainment perspective, that's what we want.

"I do think VAR has played a part. Our first goal on Friday night would have been flagged offside before we even got to speak about the penalty. Our first goal against Motherwell was ruled out for offside and thankfully VAR overruled that.

"I do think VAR is contributing to more penalties - if you think about that Dundee United one against Celtic. I think it's a positive, I really do.