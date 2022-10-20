On the latest episode of BBC Radio Leeds' Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast, the panel have been discussing whether Crysencio Summerville deserves to be ahead of the likes of Joe Gelhardt, Wilfried Gnonto and Sonny Perkins in the pecking order.

Simon Rix said: "Summerville was great for the Under-21s and he ran it, but has he done anything to make you think this guy has got a future at Leeds?

"I think he is playing because he wanted to go on loan and we didn’t want him to go. I presume someone has promised him plenty of minutes, but we are not seeing much."

Jonny Buchan added: "Perkins hasn’t had a look in at all has he? Gnonto wasn’t involved at the weekend as well. Gelhardt is now seemingly behind Summerville as well in that pecking order.

"I haven’t seen enough from Summerville to say that he should be ahead of Gelhardt and equally, if you bring in Gnonto who is playing for Italy’s first team, what puts Summerville ahead of him?"

Adam Pope said with two games in four days, there might be a clearer picture of who Marsch favours.

He said: "You’ve got quite a crammed gameweek. It will be very interesting to see who gets played now and after the Fulham game we will have a better sense of it all. There seems to be a lot of talk about giving players minutes."

