T﻿ransfer news: Newcastle to target Fekir

Gossip Graphic

Newcastle United are interested in Real Betis' French forward Nabil Fekir, 29. (Mundo Deportivo)

The Magpies are also set to make an offer for Velez Sarsfield's 19-year-old Argentinian holding midfielder Maximo Perrone in the next few days. (Express)

The owners of Newcastle United are prepared to spend another £70m on transfers this summer to continue their squad overhaul. (Sun)

