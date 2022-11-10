Newcastle United are interested in Real Betis' French forward Nabil Fekir, 29. (Mundo Deportivo, external)

The Magpies are also set to make an offer for Velez Sarsfield's 19-year-old Argentinian holding midfielder Maximo Perrone in the next few days. (Express, external)

The owners of Newcastle United are prepared to spend another £70m on transfers this summer to continue their squad overhaul. (Sun, external)

