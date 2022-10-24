W﻿e asked for your thoughts after Sunday's game at Elland Road.

H﻿ere are some of your views:

Leeds United

J﻿oseph: That was awful to watch. Marsch is now completely out of his depth and needs to go immediately. But the real trouble at the club goes much deeper.

P﻿hil: Bielsa took Championship players and turned them into Premier League players and internationals. Marsch has reversed that in 12 months. He has to go!

A﻿ndrew: Tired of the nay-sayers and the baying media. Jesse Marsch needs more time. We are still in transition. If you can’t see the potential of this squad and the direction it is going in, you are blinded by panic and fear.

A﻿shley: Given time, Leeds have the individual players who can really click and get the points to match the desire... but time is less of a luxury when you're in the relegation zone. It's Bielsa all over again!

Fulham

M﻿ario: Great win. Still some issues but we are in a better position than we have been in the past. Let’s hope that we can break the 20 points before the World Cup so when we restart we will be in a very healthy position.