Man City v Fulham: Team news
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has returned to training after missing two matches with a foot problem.
Manager Pep Guardiola will provide a squad fitness update later on Friday.
In-form Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano faces a lengthy absence after suffering a ruptured Achilles during training this week.
Bobby Decordova-Reid is suspended for accumulating five bookings but Layvin Kurzawa has overcome a calf injury and could be involved.
