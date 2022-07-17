No Messi, no problem for Saints

Lionel Messi pitching up at New Central Park would be quite the sight. As it turned, St Mirren didn't have the Argentine superstar to call upon, but still got the job done with a stress-free 2-0 League Cup win over Cowdenbeath.

After a first-half double from Jonah Ayunga sealed victory, manager Stephen Robinson told BBC Scotland: "Maurice [Ross]’s team are very well organised.

"Second half they were playing in a 40-yard box with a 3-5-2 and unless you have Lionel Messi to go and beat four or five players it’s very difficult to break down.

"The surface made passing difficult. And there was just one ball in the whole stadium so it wasn’t a super spectacle but we won comfortably and should have had a lot more goals."

Robinson says strikers Eamonn Brophy and Curtis Main are "not far away" from featuring after injury and surgery respectively.

But midfielder Alex Gogic, who spent the second half of last season on loan in Paisley and is a free agent after leaving Hibs, won't be returning as his wage demands are "way out" of St Mirren's reach.