Hibs' Nisbet to seal Millwall move - gossip
- Published
Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet is expected to complete a move from Hibernian to Millwall in the next 24 hours. (Record), external
Hibs' Nisbet should take the chance to join Millwall, says Paul Hartley, who featured for both clubs. (Record), external
Rocky Bushiri looks increasingly likely to have broken his leg, complicating Hibernian's potential sale of fellow central defender Ryan Porteous. (Scotsman - subscription required), external
James Jeggo hopes joining Hibs will help him get back into the Australia squad. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required), external