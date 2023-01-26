Hibs' Nisbet to seal Millwall move - gossip

Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet is expected to complete a move from Hibernian to Millwall in the next 24 hours. (Record), external

Hibs' Nisbet should take the chance to join Millwall, says Paul Hartley, who featured for both clubs. (Record), external

Rocky Bushiri looks increasingly likely to have broken his leg, complicating Hibernian's potential sale of fellow central defender Ryan Porteous. (Scotsman - subscription required), external

James Jeggo hopes joining Hibs will help him get back into the Australia squad. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required), external