Oh the striker I really wanted, says Postecoglou

Celtic have been heavily linked with Cho Gue-sung this month - but Ange Postecolgou insists Hyeongyu Oh is the "striker I really wanted" after signing the South Korea cap on a five-year deal.

“He is a young, talented striker with great attributes and someone who is ready to take the next stage in his career – a player who is hungry, eager to develop and to achieve success," said Postecoglou.

“I have watched Oh for some time and he will be a great fit in our squad.

“Really importantly, I know that he had his heart set on joining us too and that his own perseverance has been crucial in making this deal happen, so his determination to join Celtic has been very clear."