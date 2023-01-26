Jenz moves to Germany after Celtic loan cut short

Lorient centre-back Moritz Jenz has joined Schalke on loan for the remainder of the season after spending the first half of the campaign with Celtic.

The 23-year-old German made 19 appearances for the Scottish Premiership leaders, scoring in his first two outings and turning out in all six Champions League group games.

However, he did not feature after the World Cup break and will now try to help Schalke move off the bottom of the Bundesliga.