Johnson on departures, crunch clash with Dons & promoting youth
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Hibs manager Lee Johnson has been speaking to the media before his side's crunch game with Aberdeen this weekend.
Here are the key points from the press conference:
Johnson was preparing a team without defender Ryan Porteous and striker Kevin Nisbet after bids for both players were accepted. Striker Nisbet's move to Millwall has subsequently been called off.
Jim Goodwin's future as Aberdeen boss is "none of my business", says Johnson, and he is shutting out the "external noise" to focus solely on Hibs.
The "prize" for victory is to go ahead of Aberdeen and make it three games unbeaten in the league.
Hibs have "challenges" in defence and up front and but Johnson doesn't want to sign players who "will take six or seven weeks to get up to full fitness".
He will look to the youth academy to bolster the squad for Saturday's game, with Josh O'Connor set for a place on the bench.