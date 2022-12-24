Arsenal are leading the race with Manchester United to sign Portugal forward Joao Felix, 23, on loan from Atletico Madrid next month. (Daily Record), external

The Gunners could face competition from Paris St-Germain for Real Madrid's 26-year-old Spain winger Marco Asensio. (Sport - in Spanish), external

Finally, Arsenal are to trigger an extension in the contract of 19-year-old English midfielder Charlie Patino, who is currently on loan at Blackpool. (Standard), external

