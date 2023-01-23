Livingston v Dundee United fixture rescheduled

The Scottish Premiership fixture between Livingston and Dundee United has been rescheduled for Wednesday, 8 March (19:45).

The match has been postponed twice - both occasions were due to a frozen pitch at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

It was originally scheduled to be played on 17 December, but was postponed until 18 January, when the weather intervened once again.

David Martindale's side currently sit fourth in the table, whilst Liam Fox's team are tenth.