Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game.

Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester City, because there is no way Bruno Fernandes' equaliser should have stood. But they have now won nine games in a row and have got real momentum.

I went with a narrow win for United when this game was meant to be played in September, and I am going to stick with that prediction.

I actually half fancy Palace to get a draw, and have a feeling it is going to be close, but I am backing United to nick a winner somehow - even if they don't deserve to.

Sutton's prediction: 0-1

