BBC Sport

Porto 1-5 Liverpool: In pictures

image source, Getty Images
image caption,

Mohamed Salah scored his 30th and 31st Champions League goals against Porto, overtaking Samuel Eto’o (30 goals) to become the competition’s second-highest-scoring African player, behind only Didier Drogba (44 goals)

Published
image source, Getty Images
image caption,

Sadio Mane added Liverpool's second goal of the evening with an easy finish after James Milner had swept the ball across the penalty area

image source, Getty Images
image caption,

Porto keeper Diogo Costa was left scrambling as he unsuccessfully tried to stop Roberto Firmino's shot from crossing the goalline

image source, Getty Images
image caption,

The Brazilian scored two goals on his return from the hamstring injury he suffered against Chelsea in late August

image source, Getty Images
image caption,

A convincing win will give Jurgen Klopp's side confidence as they head into Sunday's top-of-the-table encounter with Manchester City