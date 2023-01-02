'A draw at home against Chelsea will give Forest confidence'

Former Premier League midfielder Charlie Adam says Nottingham Forest should take confidence from their 1-1 draw with Chelsea and try to build momentum from it.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Nottingham Forest have got to take that second-half performance into the rest of the season.

"Especially on Wednesday Night away to Southampton, they need to keep that energy, keep that momentum that they showed second half.

"Forest should be proud of what they achieved second half. It will allow them to get a platform going forward in the rest of the season.

"A draw at home against Chelsea will give them confidence and in the second half if they won the game it wouldn’t have surprised me, I thought they were excellent. Steve Cooper will be delighted with this point."

