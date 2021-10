England midfielder Kalvin Phillips is close to signing a new contract at Leeds as the 25-year-old's agent says there is a "real willingness" from both sides to make it happen. (John Percy, via Telegraph), external

Meanwhile, Leeds are monitoring Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, 22, with Aston Villa and Brentford also interested in the England Under-21 international. (Ekrem Konur, via Twitter), external

