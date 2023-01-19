West Ham striker Michail Antonio says he is just concentrating on himself after being linked with moves away from London Stadium.

The 33-year-old has fallen out of favour this season since the signing of Gianluca Scamacca and is reportedly a target for fellow Premier League strugglers Everton and Wolves.

The Hammers are also edging closer to the capture of Danny Ings from Aston Villa, which would push Antonio further down the pecking order.

Speaking as his BBC Sounds podcast with Newcastle forward Callum Wilson returns, Antonio refused to confirm or deny rumours.

"My agent deals with all that," he said. "There are always these things in football and people see I have not been playing much and West Ham are struggling.

"All I can do is pay attention to myself and whenever I get to play, I play.

"If something changes, it changes."

Wilson agreed, saying that January can be a "sticky" time for players.

"Everyone gets linked," he said. "Sometimes players change clubs because they want to part ways.

"You know yourself what you bring to the table but if your face does not fit any more or the club wants to give in a different direction, that's it."

How does Antonio explain the club's poor form this season?

And what does he make of Hammers links to further striker signings?

