Brighton ride their luck to inflict first defeat on Brentford

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

It proved to be a tough lesson for Thomas Frank’s Brentford of what life will be like in the Premier League.

They wasted five good chances – three of them for Bryan Mbeumo – and should have been ahead before they were caught out by the only true moment of quality in the game with Leandro Trossard’s fine 90th-minute winner.

Brighton boss Graham Potter admitted his side had been fortunate to take the victory, but will be delighted with his team’s total of nine points and their third win in four games – albeit against two of the sides who were promoted and Burnley.

This was Brentford’s first loss of the season and five points from four games is not a bad return for the Bees in their first season in the top flight since the 1940s.

However, they will need to quickly improve their sharpness and ruthlessness in front of goal as this was a missed opportunity.