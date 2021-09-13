Edouard Mendy: The save from Ollie Watkins was brilliant. Mendy was leaning towards the right of his goal as Watkins turned inside to shoot with his right foot but pulled the ball towards the left-hand post. Mendy's adjustment to turn the ball around the post was outstanding.

Thiago Silva: This player was in danger of not being allowed by Fifa to play in this fixture against Aston Villa. However, he not only played for Chelsea, against a Villa side still coming to terms with the loss of Jack Grealish, but had a pivotal role in the Blues keeping a clean sheet.

Lukaku: If I had to make a choice of playing Ronaldo or Lukaku at centre forward there would be no contest. It would be Lukaku every time. Granted Ronaldo is 36. However, there is a touch of irony in the fact that Lukaku used to play for United and scored some magnificent goals but was never loved by their fans and certainly not in the way Ronaldo is.

