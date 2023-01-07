Celtic 2-0 Kilmarnock: Analysis

A list of stats would have made grim reading for Kilmarnock fans before kick-off. Celtic had won nine of their last 10 matches against their team and the hosts had secured 11 home league wins on the trot.

No disgrace, then, for Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes to employ a containment policy. They had merely 21% of possession and only two off-target shots to show for their afternoon's play, and the effort they spent chasing Celtic and closing down space eventually told on the Kilmarnock players.

Celtic's enthusiasm for the task did not dim, despite being two goals up. They had willing runners late in the game, were on their toes as Kilmarnock became leaden and were only denied a much more convincing scoreline by Walker and his goal frame.

McInnes and his coaching team must find a way to change the narrative when the teams meet in the League Cup next weekend. Perhaps playing at Hampden rather than Celtic Park will make a difference to both teams but it's likely a change of venue alone will not be enough to alter the result.