Alex Turk, Stretford Paddock

Erik ten Hag looks to have found his quick striker fix and Wout Weghorst could be landing at Old Trafford.

United's interest has received a mixed reception, but I'm not on the side of the sceptics. I would welcome Weghorst to Ten Hag's Red Devils revolution - and here's why.

There seems to be confusion about what Ten Hag's preferred striker profile is. Well, the 6ft 6in Dutchman fits it.

United's boss has regularly favoured using a 'big man' to great effect, through the likes of Kasper Dolberg, Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Sebastien Haller (twice).

His interest in Weghorst comes as no surprise. The 30-year-old is a pressing monster. He also boasts an impactful back-to-goal quality, is a prolific finisher when chances fall his way, and thrives off set-pieces.

Don't get me wrong, Weghorst isn't perfect. He's not as mobile as United's fluid style demands and that can break up transitions.

But I back him to be an effective, 0.5 goals-per-game, short-term solution who can offer something different to the one striker Ten Hag currently has at his disposal.