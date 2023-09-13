Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Having two exceptional strikers is a problem most Premier League managers would love to ponder, but so far this season it has proved a conundrum too difficult for Eddie Howe to solve.

Since the start of last season, Callum Wilson is seventh among all players for goal contributions (23), while Isak has missed 11 games during this time period yet still managed 13 goals and assists combined.

Mostly, the two have competed for the central striker role in Howe’s fluid front three and Isak is the clear frontrunner, starting 14 of the past 16 games going back to April 2023. Wilson has only had six starts in that time, with none in 2023-24 so far.

However, the England striker has scored more often, netting 11 in the final 12 games last season and nicking another two off the bench already this time around.

Isak’s two goals came in a breathtaking performance against Aston Villa on the opening day, but he has been unable to replicate such potency since.

Granted, the quality of opposition has been excellent – few will take points from Manchester City, Liverpool and Brighton this year, but that is the esteemed company Newcastle operate in now.

So is it time for the two to be employed in tandem?

After all, against Saturday's opponents Brentford in April, Wilson came off the bench to inspire a second-half turnaround, and he set up Isak's winner.

Playing together pushes Isak out to the left, as shown by his touch map against Brighton at St James’ Park in May compared with the Villa game in August