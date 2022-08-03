Phil McNulty, BBC Sport

Last season - 15th

This season's prediction - 17th

Big season for manager Ralph Hasenhuttl, who felt the force of fans' anger during a dismal end to the league season that saw Saints lose nine of their last 12 games. He will be under scrutiny.

He has revamped his backroom team and will need a fast start to disprove claims his reign at St Mary's has run out of steam.

Hasenhuttl's work in the transfer market has focused largely on youth, with teenagers Romeo Lavia and Sekou Mara arriving from Manchester City and Bordeaux respectively. New defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, signed from Bochum, is only 20. Much will be expected from Joe Aribo, who has come from Rangers.

Saints have kept captain James Ward-Prowse away from admirers. He will be key to their season, which I expect to be one of making sure they stay out of trouble.

I do not predict their safety with huge confidence.

