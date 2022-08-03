'I am Koulibaly, I’m not Rudiger'

Kalidou Koulibaly Getty Images

Kalidou Koulibaly has urged Chelsea fans to be patient with him and says he will need time to adapt to the Premier League.

The 31-year-old arrived at Stamford Bridge from Napoli after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, but insists he has a different style of play from his predecessors.

He said: "I don’t want to be the guy who replaced Rudiger. I want to be another player, I am Koulibaly, I’m not Rudiger. I don't have the same skills, I don’t play like him.

"If everyone wants me to play like him I am not that player. I have another style and I will try to do my best to give everything to the team.

"I know it will be difficult for me because I come form Italy and Premier League football is really difficult. But I am really motivated and I want to show everybody that Chelsea made a good choice with me and they can have confidence in me.

"I have to adapt because everything is faster and I have to think faster, my head has to go faster, my eyes have to go faster. In Serie A everything is more calm, here you have to think very fast. This is the first thing I have to change.

"It is a new system for me 3-5-2 so I have to adapt everything and I am thankful to the staff because they give me all the things to understand everything and they talk a lot with me. Also the other players like Thiago, Azpilicueta.

"I know that I will need time for sure. I cannot be the player everyone is waiting for in the first game. I will take time and I know in two or three months I will be the one everyone is waiting for."