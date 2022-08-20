Analysis: Hibs 2-2 Rangers

Martin Watt, BBC Sport Scotland

Hibs boss Johnson showed he isn't afraid to rip up the game-plan, with his team looking more comfortable once they reverted to a familiar four at the back following his double first-half substitution.

However, the hosts struggled for attacking cohesion for long spells until the red cards tilted the game in their favour.

Martin Boyle and Elie Youan linked superbly for Hibs' first goal, and the French forward seems far more suited to a role on the wing than central.

Rocky Bushiri's rush of the blood to the head needlessly left Hibs trailing at the interval. And while the defender showed character to put the mistake behind him, he must cut out the silly mistakes that have pockmarked his Easter Road career.