T﻿homas Duncan, BBC Sport Scotland

S﻿teven Hammell continues to show he is moving Motherwell in the right direction.

His side were well organised in hassling their hosts and also effective at playing out at times to cause Celtic problems.

The difficulty in recent matches has been finding the back of the net. In their previous three games, they have created plenty without converting, whereas at Celtic Park their final pass let them down.

Nevertheless, there are positives to take. Improvements in the final third will lead to better results, which better reflect their overall performances.