Rangers linked with £5m-rated Belgian midfielder - gossip

Rangers are in talks with former Celtic manager Ronny Deila's Standard Leige over a potential move for £5m-rated midfielder Nicolas Raskin, according to reports in Belgium. (Scottish Daily Express), external

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronkhorst will hold talks with striker Alfredo Morelos today after the Colombian was dropped from the squad to face PSV Eindhoven in midweek because of fitness and attitude issues. (Sun), external

Polish right-back Mateusz Zukowski, who has struggled for game-time at Rangers since his £400,000 move in January, is set to join Lech Poznan on a season-long loan. (Sun), external

Ross County boss Malky Mackay has criticised the "inexplicable" decision not to send off Rangers defender James Sands for a foul on Jordy Hiwula at 0-0 in the Ibrox side's 4-0 win on Saturday. (Press & Journal), external

