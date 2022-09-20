D﻿avid Michael, My Old Man Said, external

The price of victory is getting expensive for Aston Villa, with their two wins this season each costing them one of their big summer signings to long-term injuries.

In Villa’s win against Everton, they lost centre-back Diego Carlos for the best part of a season, while Boubacar Kamara’s first-half injury in the recent win against Southampton looks to be serious as well.

In covering Kamara, sacrificing collecting a circa £25m fee for Douglas Luiz from Arsenal on deadline day may subsequently prove a wise move for Villa, even if he leaves on a free at the end of the season.

If Villa are now to largely rely on their players from last season, pretty much every player under-performed last term, so there is plenty of upside across the team for Steven Gerrard to tap into.

He’ll need to. After all, if they had lost against Southampton last Friday, it would have been five losses from seven games, a start to a season that has seen Villa relegated the last three times it occurred.

October will be a vital month in defining Villa’s season, but there’s already a feeling of consolidation about this season rather than meeting their original loftier ambitions of European football.