Jesse Marsch says the tactics he has been working on with his Leeds players will give them what they need to do well against champions Manchester City on Wednesday, even without the suspended Tyler Adams.

The USA midfielder's suspension robs the Whites of an energetic presence in the middle of the park, but Marsch is hopeful they will have enough to compete.

"For Tyler, it's probably good he's not available as it gives him a bit more time to gradually build back in," Marsch said. "The mental and physical demands on him were so high at the World Cup.

"We've got Adam [Forshaw] back in the mix. Sam Greenwood continues to make progress. Marc [Roca] is obviously a cornerstone. We have options."

Despite a number of first-team regulars missing the friendly defeat by Monaco, Marsch is hopeful to have most of his players available against City.

"Liam Cooper has a minor calf injury and Jack Harrison a small abductor problem," he said. "They should both be back in training this week.

"Crysencio Summerville was on the pitch today. Rodrigo was due to play but had a little bit of tightness in his hamstring, so we held him out.

"I expect Patrick Bamford to be back from sickness and then it's about getting him up to speed. Illan Meslier has a test tomorrow morning about his glandular fever - if he is cleared, he will also be back."