'I hope it's the first goal of many' - Vente

Hibs striker Dylan Vente is hoping that his debut goal is a sign of things to come during his time at Easter Road.

The Dutchman scored Hibs second goal on the night, as they beat Swiss side Luzern 3-1 in the first leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier.

"Yesterday I heard that I will play, so I was excited," Vente said to BBC Scotland post-match.

"It's a dream to win 3-1, give a goal and an assist. It could not get any better. The last goal was so important, and the job now is to do it next week as well.

"[The atmosphere is] crazy - I like it. I'm so happy today - I hope it's the first goal of many."