There is not long to go now until Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town get their Premier League campaigns under way following their respective promotions from the Championship at the end of last season.

What are the chances that they stay up?

Only once in Premier League history have all three promoted teams gone straight back down again. That was in 1997-98 when Barnsley, Bolton and Crystal Palace were relegated.

Last season was the fourth time since 1992-93 that all three promoted sides (Fulham, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest) have avoided the drop - following 2001-02 (Blackburn, Bolton and Fulham), 2011-12 (QPR, Norwich and Swansea) and 2017-18 (Brighton, Huddersfield and Newcastle).

The highest finishes by promoted sides were Newcastle in 1993-94 and Nottingham Forest in 1994-95, who both finished third. The last team to finish in the top five was Ipswich in 2000-01.