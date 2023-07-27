James Pearce, Liverpool correspondent for The Athletic, has been speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live about Jordan Henderson's departure.

Pearce said: "This has been in the pipeline for a few weeks, ever since Steven Gerrard took over at Al-Ettifaq, we knew that Henderson was near to the top of his wish list. Then, it became clear that Jordan had his head turned by the eye-watering financial package on offer.

"He also had no guarantee that he would be a first-choice starter for Liverpool this season."

On the legacy he will leave, Pearce continued: "He has to be considered right up there in the pantheon of Anfield greats when you think about longevity and loyalty.

"He made 492 appearances over 12 years, he spent eight years as captain and only four players in the history of the club have captained Liverpool on more occasions.

"He was the man who lifted the sixth European Cup in Madrid [in 2019] and the Premier League trophy [in 2020] that ended a 30-year drought for Liverpool fans, he will be sorely missed."

But there has been some criticism of Henderson, who has been a keen campaigner on a range of moral issues.

"When you've made a stand like he has, and then decide to make this choice, you're going to be accused of hypocrisy and betrayal," added Pearce.

"The reported figure he will be offered is £700,000 a week, quadruple his wages at Liverpool. I'm sure he'll say that he wasn't a guaranteed starter, and that he wanted to reconnect with Gerrard, but I think money talks."