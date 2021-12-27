Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

While most of the country was tucking into their second round of Christmas lunch, rumours were starting to emerge that the game would be postponed.

Patrick Vieira had confirmed on Friday that there had been "a couple of cases" at the club, and the situation had reportedly got worse, but it was decided on Sunday that the match would take place.

Both sides started slowly, but once the Christmas indulgence had been digested, it was Spurs who took the initiative.

Harry Kane and Boxing Day goals go hand in hand and the striker extended his Premier League record to six goals in his six top-flight appearances on 26 December.

Only both goalkeepers had touched the ball fewer times than Kane before he swept Lucas Moura's pass into the net.

The England captain scored only once in the league before 19 December, but goals against Liverpool and Palace in back-to-back league games has impressed boss Antonio Conte.

Palace, with assistant Osian Roberts in charge with Vieira isolating, never got going in north London.

They had to play for nearly an hour with 10 men - with talisman Wilfried Zaha aggreived about his sending off for two bookable offences - and failed to manage a shot on target.

The one bright spot was the performance of full-back Tyrick Mitchell, who gained possession more times and played more passes in the opposition half than any of his team-mates.

