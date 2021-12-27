Brighton 2-0 Brentford: The pick of the stats
- Published
Brighton enjoyed their 12th Premier League win of 2021 - only in 1982 have they won more top-flight matches in a calendar year (13).
Brentford have only won two of their past 10 Premier League games, losing six of those. Among current Premier League sides, only Newcastle (seven), Watford (six) and Everton (five) have earned fewer points across those matches than the Bees' eight.
Brighton scored two first-half goals against Brentford, as many as they had managed in their previous 11 league games combined.
Leandro Trossard scored his fourth Premier League goal from outside the box, the joint-most of any Albion player in the competition (level with Pascal Gross). The Belgian has scored 10 of his 14 Premier League goals at the Amex (71%), including all four ones from outside the box.