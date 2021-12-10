Benitez on Calvert-Lewin, January transfers and building momentum
- Published
Rafael Benitez has been speaking to the media before Sunday's match against Crystal Palace.
Here is what he had to say:
Yerry Mina will miss out because of injury, but Salomon Rondon is in contention, while Lucas Digne and Allan's fitness will be assessed.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin "is getting closer" to making a return from a quadriceps injury.
On Demarai Gray, Benitez said he knew about the player's quality and potential for a while and was following him in Germany, but "it's just a question of having the right moment with the right manager".
On the upcoming transfer window, Benitez said his main job is to concentrate on games, but at the same time "the club is trying to manage the new structure and are working on that".
After beating Arsenal, Benitez said his side must "keep this momentum and mentality for the next game".