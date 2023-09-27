Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson didn't cut a particularly happy figure at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Every question that came his way was greeted with a negative answer, even when it was posed in a manner that offered the chance of a positive response.

Given Palace play the same opposition, at the same ground, on Saturday, Hodgson was asked what his side would do differently - or what the key was to avoiding a repeat.

His answers were effectively to do the same things, but better.

To be brutally honest, I think he was so fed up, he just wanted to get out and go back to London.