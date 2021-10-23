Leeds 1-1 Wolves: Lage reaction

Wolves boss Bruno Lage to BBC Match of the Day: “This is football and that’s why every time it is until the end. I’m happy with what we did, especially the way we defended because Leeds are a team that creates a lot of chances and they didn’t create too much.

"I think before [the goal] we had two good chances. I think the thing we need to do better is to have more time on the ball and we didn’t feel comfortable with the way Leeds press. I’m happy with what the boys did."

On Leeds’ penalty: "I think it was a soft chance. Everything was soft, the way we defended because the player receives the ball and turns very easily past two defenders. I also feel the touch was a soft touch. This is football, I don’t want to talk about his [the referee’s] work.”