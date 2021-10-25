BBC Sport

Brighton 1-4 Man City: The pick of the stats

  • Manchester City have won eight of their nine Premier League meetings with Brighton (lost one), netting 27 goals in these games (three per game).

  • Brighton conceded four goals for the first time in 43 Premier League games, since a 4-2 loss against Everton in October 2020. Indeed, the Seagulls conceded as many goals today as they had in their previous seven league games combined.

  • All four of City’s goals conceded in the Premier League this season have come away from home, and in the second half of games.