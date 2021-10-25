Brighton 1-4 Man City: The pick of the stats
Manchester City have won eight of their nine Premier League meetings with Brighton (lost one), netting 27 goals in these games (three per game).
Brighton conceded four goals for the first time in 43 Premier League games, since a 4-2 loss against Everton in October 2020. Indeed, the Seagulls conceded as many goals today as they had in their previous seven league games combined.
All four of City’s goals conceded in the Premier League this season have come away from home, and in the second half of games.