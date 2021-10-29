Newcastle interim-manager Graeme Jones says he will hold discussions about the club’s future with its new owners after Saturday’s fixture with Chelsea but insists he is not thinking about securing the job full-time.

Jones, 51, took charge when Steve Bruce left the manager's role and secured a point in his first fixture away at Crystal Palace last weekend.

The boyhood Newcastle fan now takes charge of his first game at St James’ Park against Chelsea, while speculation mounts that a new manager could be named next week.

"I'll have a chat with the owners and see where we are. No more than that and take it from there," said Jones.

"I think our job here, right now, is to make this football club as united as it possibly can be for the next manager that's coming. The new guy needs to walk into a really healthy football club with 52,000 people plus 20 players and staff pulling in the same direction and that's my target."

Newcastle are yet to win a league fixture this season and when asked if victory over Chelsea could make him a contender for the job on a permanent basis, Jones said: "If we beat Chelsea I'll probably open a bottle of red wine with my wife and celebrate.

"It would be a huge moment, but I'm sorry to be boring, I'm not looking past that. My remit is just for Chelsea and I want to help my football club be in the best position we can be in."