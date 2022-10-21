Scotland finally catching up with rest of VAR world - Campbell
Hibs midfielder Josh Campbell admits players might be "a little bit cautious" at first with the introduction of VAR in Scottish football but agrees "it is the right thing".
Hibs' match with St Johnstone on Friday will be the first with Video Assistant Referee in operation in a domestic Scottish game.
"It is happening everywhere in the world and we are the only ones who are slightly behind. So I think it will be good for everyone," said the 22-year-old.
"Obviously there will be some questions about it, but I think it is good that we are catching up with the rest of the world.
"It will help everyone, players and officials, and I think it is good for the game.
"I think it will be a cagey start, people not wanting to put a tackle in, just in case, but I think it will be alright."