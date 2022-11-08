St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus has a dead leg but should be fit for his side's Premiership game against St Johnstone on Wednesday night.

Scott Tanser should be fully fit now after suffering the effects of a recent car crash.

Fellow defender Richard Tait remains out with a groin problem.

St Johnstone hope to have goalkeeper Remi Matthews and captain Liam Gordon back after they missed the 2-1 win over Rangers.

Matthews hopes to shake off a hip knock while Gordon has recovered from illness.

Callum Booth is pushing for a return following an Achilles injury but Chris Kane (knee), Murray Davidson (ankle) and Cammy MacPherson (thigh) are unlikely to return before the World Cup.