'Something growing' but 'still some issues' at United
Manchester United secured "a good win" over West Ham on Sunday and there are real signs of progress at Old Trafford - but the Football Daily pundits are not getting over-excited about their prospects just yet.
"There's something growing there," said former West Ham midfielder Nigel Reo-Coker. "I can see a difference. I've been very critical of them in the past for their recruitment, lack of direction and not having an identity - but we're starting to see that now.
"The players look like they know what they're doing. They're behind their manager and are playing for him.
"There are still some big issues, though. West Ham only came alive in the last 10 minutes and United could really have been punished and ended up with a draw or defeat."
Ex-Aston Villa and Wales defender Neil Taylor agreed, emphasising United are playing well offensively but still look suspect at the back.
"The midfield three of Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes is unbelievable," he said. "They are really good going forward.
"But the all-round performances of United still look like teams can get at them to get results. It still seems to me it will take a long time to get the football club where they want to be.
"Finishing in the Champions League places this season would be a massive success."