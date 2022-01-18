Rodgers on Justin's return, Covid rules & Spurs
- Published
Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media as Leicester prepare for their rearranged Premier League fixture with Tottenham at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Foxes manager:
Caglar Soyuncu, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, James Justin, Ayoze Perez, Boubakary Soumare and Patson Daka are all looking to be included in the squad for the game against Spurs.
Defender Timothy Castagne will be out for eight to nine weeks after having an operation due to a thigh issue.
On James Justin's long road to recovery following a knee ligament injury almost a year ago, Rodgers said the 23-year-old has worked "so hard" and looks "brilliant" on the training field, but the club will manage the full-back's comeback carefully. "It's like having a new signing" added Rodgers.
The Foxes boss said "the rules are clear" when it comes to postponed fixtures and there has been "enough clarity" given by the Premier League. Rodgers said clubs have to accept the schedule "will be tight" in the second half of the season to accommodate so many postponed games.
However, Rodgers did acknowledge that Leicester only playing two games in three weeks - the FA Cup tie with Watford and the league win over Liverpool - has helped players come back into the side.
On opponents Tottenham, he said manager Antonio Conte had given the club a "stable base" and Spurs were a "very good team, with very good players".