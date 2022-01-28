Granit Xhaka moving to Jose Mourinho's Roma will be like a storyline from a Marvel movie according to comedian Ray Bradshaw.

"Xhaka going to play for Mourinho is like when two baddies join up in a Marvel film," Bradshaw said. "What evil can they cause?"

Mourinho is reportedly hoping to sign Xhaka before Monday's transfer deadline football presenter Alison Bender thinks it would be a good fit.

"I can see Xhaka being a player Mourinho would love," Bender told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "He loves a cynical fouler who is happy to take one for the team."

Arsenal fans are divided on Xhaka whose occasional reckless streak has seen him sent off five times for the Gunners, most recently in their Carabao Cup semi-final at Liverpool.

"Some fans think he's a liability, others like his passion and commitment," Bender said. "I can see Mourinho using him to his best abilities and him having a good time there."

