Despite the score there was plenty of positive play from Hearts and Jorge Grant was in the middle of it. It's not been the warmest of welcomes to Tynecastle for the English midfielder following his red card against Zurich in the Europa League qualifiers, but he's starting to prove his worth.

A special mention to 18-year-old Finlay Pollock. Came on with ten minutes to go for his European debut and set up a goal.