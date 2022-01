Crystal Palace have exercised the option to turn Jean-Philippe Mateta's loan into a permanent deal.

The 24-year-old joined on an initial 18-month loan from Mainz in January 2021 but has now signed a four-and-a-half-year deal, committing him to the Eagles until 2026.

The former France U21 striker has scored three goals in 16 appearances for the south London club.

