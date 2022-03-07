Leicester 1-0 Leeds: Pick of the stats

Leicester City registered consecutive Premier League wins for the first time since October, while they have kept back-to-back clean sheets for the first time since February 2021.

Leeds United have suffered five consecutive league defeats for the first time since April 2015 in the Championship under Neil Redfearn.

Harvey Barnes has scored in five consecutive league appearances against Leeds United (one for West Brom, four for Leicester). He has scored more league goals against Leeds (5) than any other club.